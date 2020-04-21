Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCPK:NDCVF) Q1 highlights:

Revenue of $70.2M (+33.5% Y/Y) vs. a consensus of $67.41M; Bluetooth revenues increased to $51.2M (+37.2%); Cellular IoT revenue above $1M for the first time; Gross margin of 51.9%; Order backlog of $123M (+39%).

Q2 guidance: expects revenue in the range of $75-80M vs. a consensus of $75.49M; Gross margin of 50%.

CapEx fell slightly below guidance at $3.8M in Q1 and is expected to remain at a similar level also in Q2.

Nordic says that the demand for end-user products for the rest of the year is uncertain and depends on depth and length of macroeconomic setback.

