Spot natural gas prices (NG1:COM) at the Permian Basin's Waha hub have dropped to their lowest in a year, but longer-term Waha forwards are trading at multiyear highs on expectations that gas supplies will fall as record low crude prices cause energy firms to cut rigs.

According to Reuters, next-day prices at Waha tumbled to an average -$3.67/MMBtu, but Waha forwards averaged $1.50/MMBtu for the balance of 2020 and $2.01/MMBtu for 2021, which would be the highest for a year since 2018.

The numbers compare with an average of $0.42/MMBtu so far in 2020, $0.91 in 2019, $2.10 in 2018 and a five-year average of $2.12.

IHS Markit has said U.S. gas volumes associated with the production of crude oil could fall by 8B-10B cf/day by the end of 2021, noting associated gas accounts for about a third of the country's total 96B cf/day of gas output.

