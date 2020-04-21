AMMO reports preliminary Q4 results
- AMMO (OTCQB:POWW -1.3%) expects Q4 revenue of ~$4.5M, 230% increase Y/Y and +62% sequentially; FY2020 revenue grew 218% to ~$14.5M
- March revenue was ~$2.9M, representing 65% of total revenue for the entire quarter.
- Finished goods inventory decreased by ~50% sequentially.
- “Looking to our fiscal year 2021, we anticipate commercial demand to remain robust through the upcoming election cycle, and we also expect military and law enforcement orders to be a significant growth driver. Given this significant demand environment, we anticipate revenue in fiscal 2021 to be ~$30M, more than doubling what we expect to report in FY2020.”
- Q4 results will be out in June 2020.