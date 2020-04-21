AMMO reports preliminary Q4 results

Apr. 21, 2020 10:42 AM ETAMMO, Inc. (POWW)POWWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AMMO (OTCQB:POWW -1.3%) expects Q4 revenue of ~$4.5M, 230% increase Y/Y and +62% sequentially; FY2020 revenue grew 218% to ~$14.5M
  • March revenue was ~$2.9M, representing 65% of total revenue for the entire quarter.
  • Finished goods inventory decreased by ~50% sequentially.
  • “Looking to our fiscal year 2021, we anticipate commercial demand to remain robust through the upcoming election cycle, and we also expect military and law enforcement orders to be a significant growth driver. Given this significant demand environment, we anticipate revenue in fiscal 2021 to be ~$30M, more than doubling what we expect to report in FY2020.”
  • Q4 results will be out in June 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.