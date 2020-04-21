HC2 adds Glazer to board slate, with designs on chairman role
Apr. 21, 2020 10:43 AM ETINNOVATE Corp. (VATE)VATEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- HC2 Holdings (HCHC +3.1%) has added Avram Glazer of Lancer Capital to its slate of nominees to the board.
- Lancer is owner of about 5.3% of HC2's outstanding stock.
- If elected, Glazer will be appointed chairman.
- "The board determined that Avie should assume the Independent Chairman role if elected at the Annual Meeting, as his sterling track record of creating shareholder value is well established in the market, and the alignment of his interests with HC2 stockholders ensures his complete independence and the ability to vigorously oversee HC2’s management and corporate strategy," says interim Chairman Warren Gfeller.