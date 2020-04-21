Alamos Gold to invest in GFG Resources
Apr. 21, 2020 10:45 AM ETGFG Resources Inc (GFGSF)GFGSF, AGIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor16 Comments
- GFG Resources (OTCQB:GFGSF +11.6%) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to C$5M from Alamos Gold (AGI -1.9%) for purchase 9.9% interest in the Company upon completion of the Offering.
- The Offering will consist of “flow-through shares” (“FT Shares”) at C$0.291/share and non-flow-through common share at C$0.19/share.
- The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for exploration activities in Ontario and the net proceeds raised from the sale of NFT Shares will be used for general working capital purposes.
- The Offering is scheduled to close by May 5, 2020.