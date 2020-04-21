Northern Trust slides 4.2% as AUC/A, AUM slips

Apr. 21, 2020 10:47 AM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)NTRSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSfalls 4.2% as assets under custody/administration and AUM declined in Q1.
  • That will hurt trust fees starting in Q2, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin points out in a note.
  • Total assets under custody/administration of $10.88T on March 31, 2020, fell 10% from $12.05T at the end of 2019.
  • Total assets under custody of $8.25T declined 11% from Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Assets under management of $1.12T fell 9% from year-end.
  • Q1 trust, investment and other service fees of $1.00B rose 1% from Q4 2019 and 8% from Q1 2019.
  • Q1 other noninterest income of $176.0M rose 31% Q/Q and 35% Y/Y.
  • Q1 net interest income of $1.60B declined 3% Q/Q and Y/Y.
  • Q1 provision for credit losses of $61.0M compares with a reversal of $1.0M in Q4 and nil in Q1 2019.
  • Q1 EPS of $1.55 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.45; compares with $1.70 in Q4 2019 and $1.48 in Q1 2019.
  • Previously: Northern Trust EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (April 21)
