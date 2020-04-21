Chuy’s Holdings reports preliminary Q1 sales results, furloughs employees, cuts pay

Apr. 21, 2020 10:53 AM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)CHUYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY -1.8%) expects Q1 comparable restaurant sales to decrease by 9.7%.
  • As of April 17, 2020, the Company estimates a cash burn rate of ~$500K per week.
  • In response to COVID-19 outbreak, the Company has temporarily suspended the payment of rent on operating leases; furloughed ~80% of hourly employees, ~40% of store management personnel, ~40% of corporate and administrative staff, temporarily reduced the pay of all necessary corporate and administrative staff by 25% to 50%, temporarily reduced senior management salaries by 50% to 75%, and has temporarily suspended all board fees.
  • The Company is negotiating with its lender to extend its revolving credit facility through the end of 2021 and temporarily ease covenant requirements.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.