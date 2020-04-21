Chuy’s Holdings reports preliminary Q1 sales results, furloughs employees, cuts pay
Apr. 21, 2020 10:53 AM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)CHUYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY -1.8%) expects Q1 comparable restaurant sales to decrease by 9.7%.
- As of April 17, 2020, the Company estimates a cash burn rate of ~$500K per week.
- In response to COVID-19 outbreak, the Company has temporarily suspended the payment of rent on operating leases; furloughed ~80% of hourly employees, ~40% of store management personnel, ~40% of corporate and administrative staff, temporarily reduced the pay of all necessary corporate and administrative staff by 25% to 50%, temporarily reduced senior management salaries by 50% to 75%, and has temporarily suspended all board fees.
- The Company is negotiating with its lender to extend its revolving credit facility through the end of 2021 and temporarily ease covenant requirements.