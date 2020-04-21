Effective April 24, Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GeForce Now will lose access to titles from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment.

GeForce differs from Google Stadia because subscribers stream from their existing Steam libraries on a remote PC.

Nvidia doesn't feature games without publisher permission, but the service also doesn't secure separate licenses for the titles.

In February, Nvidia started charging $4.99/month for the service, and publishers started pulling permission. Early departures included Activision Blizzard, 2K, and Bethesda.

Nvidia says that 30 of the top 40 games on Steam remain available. The company is working to secure access to the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series.