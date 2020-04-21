Videogames draw more bulls as quarantines roll on

Videogame stocks are seeing more bullishness this morning (if not share price gains today), as stay-at-home orders soldier on nationwide.

"Higher multiples are justified" given some strong tailwinds, Morgan Stanley says in observing the stay-at-home effect. "Publishers continue to see increased player bases, engagement, and in-game monetization" during the duration of the pandemic crisis.

It's reiterated its Overweight rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI -2% ), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -0.9% ), Zynga (ZNGA -1.7% ) and Glu Mobile (GLUU -3.8% ). As for Electronic Arts (EA -1.8% ), which it rates Equal Weight, it's bumped its price target to $105 from $100, cutting implied downside to 7%.

Meanwhile, Benchmark has given a small lift to its Activision target, to $74 from $72. That implies 14% upside.