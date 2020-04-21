Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members are considering cutting their oil production as soon as possible, rather than waiting until next month when the group's production agreement with the U.S. and Russia is set to begin, WSJ reports.

OPEC is rushing to organize a conference call for some ministers to discuss the oil market, according to the report, after WTI plunged into negative territory yesterday.

The damage from the Saudi-Russia price war remains: ~80 supertankers out of 750 worldwide are now used to store oil rather than transport it, according to Saudi officials, and the amount of oil in storage at sea rose by 21Mn barrels to 147.6M in the week to April 19, according to commodities data provider Kpler.

At least 18 Saudi-hired supertankers are due to arrive next month in the U.S. - which is experiencing lockdowns that did not exist when the oil was sold in March - so with the remaining 10M barrels of unused capacity at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub likely to fill up in the coming weeks, Saudi ships "are looking increasingly ripe to be rerouted and will likely park as floating storage until a buyer emerges" when they arrive in the U.S., RBC analysts say.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, USL, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, OILX