Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA -2.4% ) announces final results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ILLUMINATE-204, evaluating Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist tilsotolimod, combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -1.4% ) Yervoy (ipilimumab), in metastatic melanoma patients.

In 49 evaluable subjects, the overall response rate was 22.4% (n=11/49), including two complete responders. 24 participants showed stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 71.4% (n=35/49).

Median overall survival (OS) was 21.0 months.

Median duration of response was 11.4 months. Tumor reduction was observed in both injected and non-injected tumors.

By comparison, a pivotal study of Yervoy alone in metastatic melanoma patients showed median OS of 10 months (range: 8.0-13.8), response rates of 1.5 - 10.9% with a median duration of response of 11.5 months (package insert, page 35).

On the safety front, 48% of treated patients experienced a serious or life-threatening adverse event. The most frequent (two instances each) were autoimmune hepatitis, hyponatremia (low sodium in the blood) and hypophysitis (inflammation of the pituitary gland).

Tilsotolimod + Yervoy is the regimen being tested in pivotal Phase 3 study, ILLUMINATE-301. Topline data should be available in Q1 2021.