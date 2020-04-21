Mueller Industries (MLI -2.6% ) reported sales decline of 1.5% Y/Y to $602.9M, due to lower copper prices and lower sales volumes in Industrial Metals segment.

Sales by Segments: Piping Systems $385.01M (+2.3% Y/Y); Industrial Metals $131.2M (-13% Y/Y); and Climate $93.27M (+3.8% Y/Y).

Q1 Operating margin improved by 180 bps to 9.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities $28.05M, compared to cash used $24.67M a year ago.

Cash on hand was $154.3M. Debt to total capitalization was 42%, and the current ratio was 3.4 to 1.

With softening in demand during the latter half of March due to COVID-19 impact, company anticipates April and May could be off 30% - 40%, with any reversal depending upon the timing and progress of the reopening of the economy.

