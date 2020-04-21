Bank of America only sees a limited upside for GameStop (GME -12.8% ) from the big pop in U.S. videogames software sales in March (+36% vs. -35% in February).

Analysts Curtis Nagle and Elizabeth Suzuki note many of the sales for GameStop were pulled forward ahead of the stay-at-home orders and online sales are expected to pick up in general across many titles.

The firm keeps an Underperform rating on GME based on its view for a weak slate title for the balance of the year, weakness in the pre-owned segment and the lack of a clear turnaround plan.