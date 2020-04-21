Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK -1.7% ) reports sales growth of 6.2% in Q1, driven by $14.1M of higher pricing and $89M of improved volume/mix related to acquisitions and conversions to our paperboard packaging solutions.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 13.5% to $294.8M.

Operating margin rate improved 110 bps to 10%.

Inventories, net increased 6.6% to $1.14B.

The company returned $396.1M to stakeholders during the quarter through $119.4M in share repurchases and remaining in dividends, distributions and partnership redemptions.

