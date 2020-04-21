Alphabet out of pursuit for big Bay Area real estate - report

Alphabet (GOOG -4.1% , GOOGL -4.1% ) has broken off talks to buy or lease more than 2M square feet of Bay Area office space, The Information reports.

That includes what would have been one of the largest ever real estate deals in San Francisco, according to the report.

The tech giant has stopped talks (at least for now) for San Francisco's Pier 70, where it was considering leasing more than 1.5M square feet.

It's all an indication of a pullback from a decade-long land grab for the company, The Information says.