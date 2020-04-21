The federal agency that oversees Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -5.0% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -4.8% ) limits mortgage servicers' advance obligations for loans in forbearance to four months.

Mortgage servicers New Residential (NRZ +1.9% ), Mr. Cooper (COOP +3.2% ) and Ocwen Financial (OCN +6.1% ) rise.

While the CARES Act allows borrowers of government-backed loans to pause mortgage payments, mortgage servicers were still obligated to pay bondholders.

“The four-month servicer advance obligation limit for loans in forbearance provides stability and clarity to the $5T enterprise-backed housing finance market," said FHFA Director Mark Calabria.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is also instructing Fannie and Freddie to maintain loans in COVID-19 payment forbearance plans in Mortgage Backed Security pools for at least the duration of the forbearance plan. Mortgage loans that are delinquent for more than four months, historically were purchased out of MBS pools by the GSEs.

The FHFA, Fannie and Freddie will continue to monitor the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the housing market and will update policies as necessary, FHFA said in a statement.

Calabria has been criticized his stance that servicers don't need a liquidity facility yet.

Mortgage REITs also appear to be stabilizing; (REM -0.2% ).

Some big mREIT names on the rise include Annaly (NLY +2.3% ), AGNC (AGNC +0.8% ).

Update at 11:30 AM: The FHFA is also considering whether it will allow Fannie and Freddie to buy home loans that recently entered forbearance, the Wall Street Journal reports.

That would help mortgage companies that depend on their ability to sell mortgages to Fannie and Freddie soon after they're originated, allowing credit to flow to homebuyers.