BTCS (OTCQB:BTCS +7.6% ) raises $0.5M in a convertible note financing and applies for a $42,000 loan through the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program.

The Company has also implemented cost reduction measures, including lowering its annual independent director fee from $75,000 to $18,750 for 2020 and to $15,000 for 2021 and thereafter.

Additionally, BTCS management agreed to defer 35% of their salaries for Q2 of 2020

Lastly, recent “shelter in place” orders have delayed development of the Company’s data analytics platform from its original timeline. As development progresses, the Company plans to provide additional updates.