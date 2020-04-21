CFRA keeps a Sell rating on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) ahead of the casino operator's earnings report tomorrow.

Analyst Tuna Amobi says the results will likely be buffeted by the COVID-19 disruption given the limited operating duration of its casinos/resorts in Macao/China and Singapore as well as ongoing temporary closures of its U.S. casinos.

"We note gross gaming revenues in Macao/China plunged almost 88% and 80% in February and March (after an 11% decline in January), respectively, with continued challenges likely ahead of an eventual market recovery. Meanwhile, aiming to conserve its liquidity, LVS suspended its dividend last week, with buybacks under a $2B plan also seen as unlikely in the near term. In addition, LVS said Sands China (its 70%-owned subsidiary) suspended its final dividend for '19. Still, LVS reaffirmed its capital expansion plans for Macao and Singapore, with plans to spend $5B+ on incremental investments in Asia."

Heading into the print, shares of Las Vegas Sands are down 14% over the last week and are off 40% YTD.