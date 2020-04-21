The California Public Utilities Commission has asked PG&E (PCG -7.1% ) for governance and oversight changes in its reorganization plan, while a CPUC member proposes $1.9B in penalties for its role in causing the 2017-18 wildfires in the state.

The CPUC proposal "will require PG&E to modify its governance structure, submit to an enhanced oversight and enforcement process if it fails to improve safety, and create local operating regions."

Both proposals will be put to vote next month, CPUC says.

The company needs to exit bankruptcy by June 30 to participate in a state-backed wildfire fund that would help reduce the threat to utilities from wildfires.