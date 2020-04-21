This expansive tech has 55% upside, $1B in dry powder - Wedbush

Wedbush is out with a bullish take on a longtime technology company that it says has a highly diversified business and is geared up for merger/acquisition activity, with some substantial resources stored up.

J2 Global (JCOM -2.7% ) has myriad business segments after building a diversified business in cloud services and digital media, the firm notes; while that could present challenges as well as opportunities, Wedbush points to strong free cash flow, and a margin profile that protects to the downside.

The company's reduced exposure in a sensitive segment (cloud services) to about 10-15%, vs. 85-90% during the Global Financial Crisis, the firm says. And despite expecting elevated churn in SOHO cloud services, it says the company should be able to maintain cloud EBITDA margins in the mid- to high 40% range thanks to a business model with unit CEOs and a disciplined, veteran CFO overseeing it all.

J2 has heavy exposure to healthcare, gaming and tech verticals that have properties and sites holding up well, and the contractually recurring part off the digital media business looks relatively strong.

Notably, J2 has "massive dry powder" for M&A - about $1B worth, it says. "To this point, we expect the company to be aggressive on the digital media front looking to further build its footprint/properties with healthcare and gaming vertically at the top of the list."

As for a larger deal ($200M-plus), "we believe valuations in the private market will be under pressure," with JCOM management perhaps getting more aggressive to add "another major pillar" to its expanding Cloud/Digital Media footprint.

Wedbush has a price target of $110, implying 55% upside.