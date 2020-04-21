Sasol (SSL -2% ) is looking to sell a large stake in its Lake Charles chemical complex in Louisiana, as the company moves to shore up finances amid the historic oil price rout, Bloomberg reports.

The company has hired Bank of America to help find a buyer for a minority stake in the project, according to the report.

The attempt to find a buyer highlights Sasol's need for cash as it struggles with debt taken on to develop the Lake Charles complex, whose cost has more than doubled since early estimates to nearly $13B.