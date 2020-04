MiMedx (OTC:MDXG -0.5% ) announces that Bank of America has approved its application for a $10M Paycheck Protection Loan under the recently passed CARES Act. It intends to use the proceeds in a manner that will allow the forgiveness of the entire amount.

Lender Blue Torch Finance LLC has agreed to amended (relaxed) terms of its loan agreement with the company in exchange for a one-time fee of $750K (added to the principal balance) and a 100 basis-point increase in the interest rate to LIBOR + 9%.