Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) skids 5.1% after JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone trims his price target and FFO estimates for the REIT to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Price target cut to $22 from $25; reduces FFO per share estimates by 8% for 2020 and by 14% for 2021.

Expects office occupancy to fall 300 basis points through 2021, apartment net operating income to decline 2%-3% this year and 1% more in 2021, and retail NOI to slump by about a third in Q2 2020 before improving.

Sees apartment and retail non-payments to hit FFO immediately, with office non-payments showing up later.

Paolone's Underweight rating is more bearish than the Neutral Quant rating and Neutral Sell-Side average rating.