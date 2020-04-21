Citing recent checks, Nomura continues to believe Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 12 "is running four to six weeks behind plan."

Jeffrey Kvaal thinks Apple has cut its Q3 iPhone 11 SE orders from around 46M to near Nomura's 37M estimate.

The analyst says the move modestly reduces Apple's CY20 build plans and provides "wiggle room" should the 5G models run behind schedule.

Nomura maintains a Neutral rating and $240 price target on Apple.

Related: Earlier today, NAR sources said Apple wanted to boost its iPhone production rate through next March by 4%, split evenly between the SE and 5G models.

In other AAPL news, the tech giant announces that its Services are now available in 20 more countries. The offerings include the App Store, Apple Arcade, and iCloud.

Apple Music adds 52 additional countries.