Dover (DOV -1.4% ) trades lower but outperforms the broader market, as analysts say the company's Q1 results were "better than feared," suggesting it is well positioned to weather the economic downturn.

Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz says Dover's solid Q1 operational performance supports his expectation of relative outperformance in a COVID-impacted operating environment.

RBC's Deane Dray broadly characterizes the results as "better than feared," but with a recovery in the stock mostly tied to a broader restart of the economy.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell says Dover's order figures were encouraging and strong margin performance suggests the company should have considerable ability to offset weaker sales over the rest of the year.