Verizon Media (VZ -1.9% ) has announced platform enhancements it expects to maximize monetization opportunities as well as audience reach and live event streaming.

It's built a server-side integration, Verizon Media Smartplay Prebid, to conduct ad auctions faster with more partners and offer visibility to content value with more price transparency. It's also enhancing advertising data and analytics to give better insight into ad performance (including technical errors as well as trends by areas such as environment, device, and demand partner).

Its Verizon Media Control makes it possible to curate content, simulate live channels, and syndicate to multiple platforms within a single platform, it says.

And it's enhanced ingest, encoding and CDN capabilities to deliver live content in 4K HDR; recent testing has reached the 10M viewer threshold. And a new real-time streaming feature now in beta offers streaming with sub-second latency.