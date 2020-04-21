Hyatt Hotels (H -2.6% ) reports Q1 revenue to be in the range of $980M to $1B vs. consensus of $1.05B and system-wide RevPAR declines of 28%.

The company withdrew FY2020 outlook due to COVID-19 impact.

The company expects to report cash and cash equivalents of ~$1.2B as of March 31, 2020.

To preserve cash, the company reduced adjusted capex by ~$125M for FY2020, reduced corporate SG&A expenses through furloughs and salary reductions, as well as eliminated all non-essential spending, which represents a reduction of ~40% in current monthly operating cost.