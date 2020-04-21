AirNet Technology (ANTE +5.3% ) has received a notification letter from Nasdaq stating its determination to toll the compliance periods for bid price and market value of publicly held shares requirements through June 30, 2020.

It further stated that on April 16, Nasdaq filed an immediately effective rule change with the SEC to toll the compliance periods for the Price-based Requirements .

The Company will, upon reinstatement of the Price-based Requirements, still have 163 days from July 1, 2020, or until December 10, 2020, to regain compliance.

The Company can regain compliance, either during the suspension or during the compliance period resuming after the suspension, by evidencing compliance with the Price-based Requirements for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days.