U.S. business lobbies for liability waiver once lockdowns end

Industry groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers, hope to get temporary, legal and regulatory safe harbor legislation to limit liabilities to businesses that follow official health guidelines in re-opening the economy.

In other words, Corporate America wants to make sure it's not held responsible for policy decisions by government authorities if employees or customers become infected with COVID-19 after businesses re-open.

Also, they want to be shielded from litigation that could result from virus-related disruptions to issues such as hours, leave, wages, and travel.

In yesterday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump said he was in favor of the idea of waiving liability for businesses that re-open after lockdowns ease.