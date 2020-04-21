The Texas Railroad Commission defers a decision on whether to mandate production cutbacks in the state and will revisit the issue on May 5.

The regulator instead is forming a task force with an aim to research what can be done to help the industry, TRRC Chairman Wayne Christian says.

The debate on whether to cut production was in response to a proposal by shale drillers Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -2% ) and Parsley Energy (PE -1.1% ).

Commissioner Ryan Sitton reiterated his desire to require output cuts of 20%, or ~1M bbl/day, from late-2019 production levels if other states or countries agree to cut an additional 4M bbl/day.

But Christian and one other commissioner on the three-member panel said the TRRC must make sure that any ruling fits legal requirements and does not get stuck in court.

Other top Permian Basin producers include CVX, OXY, CXO, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, RDS.A, DVN, NBL