Barry Sternlicht, founder of Starwood Hotels and Starwood Property Trust (STWD -1.6% ), said he's working with other property executives to develop "best practices" for re-opening hotels and retail stores at the request of the White House.

Such protocols would include deep cleaning and possibly temperature checks at the entrances to hotels and stores, he said. Having guests or customers sign waivers is another possibility, he added.

He emphasizes the importance of restarting the economy. "We have to get going," he said on CNBC. "The cost is too great. The government can't carry a $23T economy."

He's still bullish that the economy will rebound once businesses re-open but can't specify how fast that will occur.

“What does the slope look like? It depends on how we reopen the economy,” he said.