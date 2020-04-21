BTIG starts off coverage on Shake Shack (SHAK -1.1% ) with a Neutral rating on concerns over sales trends, new unit returns and persistent margin pressure amid the pandemic.

"We recognize that shares and investor sentiment are close to recent lows, but so are comparable sales and EBITDA growth trends, and we struggle to envision how the company can return to its prior form amid the current environment," warns analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh also points out that SHAK could trade at a more modest valuation multiple if management slows the pace of new unit growth. The vibrant growth story at Shake Shack has led to a frothy earnings multiple over the last few years.

On YTD return comparison, Shake Shack ranks 16th out of 51 publicly-traded stocks. Shares are 57% off their 52-week high.