White House, Congress reach agreement on SBA loans, hospital aid (updated)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer confirm that the White House and Congress have reached an agreement on replenishing the small-business payroll loan program and providing aid for COVID-19 testing and hospitals.

The Senate is expected to pass the package Tuesday afternoon. If that occurs, the House vote could take place as early as Thursday.

Update at 1:22 PM ET: President Trump, via Twitter, urges the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

After signing the bill, Trump intends to start talks to tackle relief for states and local governments; infrastructure investment; tax incentives for restaurants entertainment, and sports; and payroll tax cuts, he said.

