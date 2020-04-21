Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+138.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.83M (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.