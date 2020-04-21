Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.13M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ICLR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.