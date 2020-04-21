Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.59M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UMPQ has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.