Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.71 (+0.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.51B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LRCX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.