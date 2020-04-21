Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+59.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+14.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward.