On valuation call, UBS moves to the sidelines on Chewy (CHWY -2.1% ) after watching shares run up 31% in a month and 52% since January 1.

Analyst Eric Sheridan thinks many of the long-term positive theses for CHWY are now reflected in the share price.

"Over the short-term, investors may continue to focus on the positive short-term benefits in the form of end demand from shelter in place dynamic. However, in our view, this has begun to place too small a weighting on a few key possible headwinds – a) further distribution of shares (mkt would need to absorb add’l shares post lock-up from major s/h) or b) the still present range of competitors for the category shift to online or c) short-term costs to operate successfully in the midst of COVID-19 are placing pressure on margins."

For the long term, UBS is still positive on Chewy with it seen as being in the early innings of online penetration for various pet product categories.