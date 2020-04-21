Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $751.53M (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XLNX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward.