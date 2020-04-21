NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $215.95M (-13.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NTGR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.