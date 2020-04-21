NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.96M (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NWE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.