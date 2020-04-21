Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (-19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.92B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LAD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.