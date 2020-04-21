Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-59.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $469.81M (-10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WWW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.