Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $550.76M (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ECHO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.