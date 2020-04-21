Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $929.29M (-9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, LSTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.