HNI (NYSE:HNI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $476.51M (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HNI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.