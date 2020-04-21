Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IPG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.