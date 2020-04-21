Barron's thinks the time might be right for investors to sniff around the beat-up auto sector. The publication puts together a list of eight auto players to consider using an amalgam of the thoughts of two sell-side analysts.

Baird's David Leiker Leiker still sees opportunities with "best growth" ideas like Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX). Aptiv and Visteon are seen having exposure to the trends of vehicle sophistication, electrification and autonomous driving, while Gentex is lauded for its business model.

Guggenheim looks at the potential for the automotive aftermarket to heat up as the U.S. economy recovers. The firm also notes that aftermarket players are "defensive" in general and have historically outperformed in recessionary backdrops. Interesting names off that premise include Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), IAA (NYSE:IAA), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP).