Shawcor (OTCPK:SAWLF -5.3% ) estimates Q1 revenue of ~$320M and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $5M - $7m

Cash and short-term investments was ~$86Mwith long-term debt of around $435M

Order backlog stood at $575M as compared to $513M at the end of 2019.

The company has reduced board compensation by 30%, CEO and Senior Executive cash compensation will be reduced by 20% and 10%, respectively

Salaried workforce headcount was reduced by around 7.5%

Capital spending has been reduced to $40M - $50M for 2020

Amid decline in industry activity, an impairment charge in the range of $200M - $250M during Q1 2020