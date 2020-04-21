Shawcor (OTCPK:SAWLF -5.3%) estimates Q1 revenue of ~$320M and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $5M - $7m
Cash and short-term investments was ~$86Mwith long-term debt of around $435M
Order backlog stood at $575M as compared to $513M at the end of 2019.
The company has reduced board compensation by 30%, CEO and Senior Executive cash compensation will be reduced by 20% and 10%, respectively
Salaried workforce headcount was reduced by around 7.5%
Capital spending has been reduced to $40M - $50M for 2020
Amid decline in industry activity, an impairment charge in the range of $200M - $250M during Q1 2020
